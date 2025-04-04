Smith Moore & CO. Purchases 256 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Smith Moore & CO. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. First Pacific Financial purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWR opened at $81.68 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $78.36 and a 1-year high of $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.81 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.75.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

