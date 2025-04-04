Smith Moore & CO. Raises Stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 429.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 93,376 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,727 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $5,522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 169.0% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers stock opened at $55.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.68. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a one year low of $52.78 and a one year high of $64.63.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2544 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 27th.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

