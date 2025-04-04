Smith Moore & CO. Sells 75 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,069 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Netflix by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,488,005 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,413,809,000 after acquiring an additional 171,712 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after purchasing an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,323,952 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $8,287,823,000 after buying an additional 175,596 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at $5,019,087,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Netflix by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,141,328 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,582,568,000 after buying an additional 82,564 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Netflix news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 280,676 shares of company stock worth $273,515,672 over the last ninety days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $917.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $972.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $873.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $392.27 billion, a PE ratio of 46.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $542.01 and a 12 month high of $1,064.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Netflix from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $975.00 to $1,200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $875.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,023.74.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

