Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,167,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,314 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $642,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 7,637,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,662,671 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Snowflake by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,867,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,755,000 after purchasing an additional 54,909 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth about $988,950,000. GQG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Snowflake during the fourth quarter valued at about $750,572,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 27.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 4,043,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,402,000 after buying an additional 881,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on SNOW. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Snowflake from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Snowflake from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush set a $210.00 price objective on Snowflake in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Snowflake from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.05.

Snowflake Stock Down 9.3 %

NYSE SNOW opened at $139.63 on Friday. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.13 and a twelve month high of $194.40. The stock has a market cap of $46.09 billion, a PE ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $169.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snowflake

In related news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $48,963,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 292,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,756,878.10. This represents a 50.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 1,783 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.24, for a total transaction of $262,528.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 192,511 shares in the company, valued at $28,345,319.64. This represents a 0.92 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 491,186 shares of company stock valued at $82,353,709 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Profile

(Free Report)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.