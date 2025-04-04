Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Upgraded by Macquarie to Hold Rating

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Macquarie to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Snowflake in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Snowflake from $170.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Snowflake from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $203.05.

NYSE:SNOW opened at $139.63 on Tuesday. Snowflake has a 1-year low of $107.13 and a 1-year high of $194.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $169.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.00.

In other news, Director Frank Slootman sold 127,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $22,427,283.75. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,418,276.25. This represents a 39.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Christopher William Degnan sold 12,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.87, for a total value of $2,324,662.34. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 308,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,045,786.68. This represents a 3.98 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 491,186 shares of company stock worth $82,353,709. Insiders own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

