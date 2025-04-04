Sodexo (SDXAY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Sodexo (OTCMKTS: SDXAY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/27/2025 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2025 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at Hsbc Global Res from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/27/2025 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/26/2025 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/21/2025 – Sodexo was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating.

Sodexo Stock Performance

Shares of Sodexo stock traded down $0.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.73. The company had a trading volume of 393,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,589. Sodexo S.A. has a one year low of $11.73 and a one year high of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.98.

Sodexo SA provides food services and facilities management services worldwide. It offers various on-site services, which includes corporate services, energy and resources, government and agencies, and other services; healthcare and seniors; and learning solutions to schools and universities. The company also provides food services comprising retail service, food delivery, and meal and food vouchers, as well as digital food ordering services; savings and purchase solutions, data and digital tools, and advisory services and client support; and work-life balance and employee experience solutions.

