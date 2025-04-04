SoftwareONE (OTCMKTS:SWONF) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

Shares of SoftwareONE Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SWONF – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.90 and last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 196 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.41.
SoftwareONE Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.78.
About SoftwareONE
SoftwareONE Holding AG provides software and cloud solutions in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, Canada, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company develops and delivers the technology solutions that modernise applications and software in the cloud. It serves large enterprises, corporates, small and medium-sized enterprises, and public sector organizations.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than SoftwareONE
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for SoftwareONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoftwareONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.