Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU) Downgraded to “Hold” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.
SOHU stock opened at $12.63 on Tuesday. Sohu.com has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.24. The firm has a market cap of $408.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.04 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77.
Sohu.com (NASDAQ:SOHU – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The information services provider reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. Sohu.com had a negative net margin of 16.76% and a negative return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $134.68 million for the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share.
Sohu.com Limited engages in the provision of online media, video, and game products and services on personal computers (PCs) and mobile devices in China. It operates through two segments: Sohu and Changyou. The company offers online news, information, and content services through the mobile phone application Sohu News APP, mobile portal m.sohu.com, and www.sohu.com for PCs; and online video content and services through mobile phone application Sohu Video APP and tv.sohu.com, as well as ifox, a video application for PC.
