Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) Stock Price Down 7.9% – Time to Sell?

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 7.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.32 and last traded at $3.40. Approximately 757,581 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 858,388 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.69.

SLDB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a report on Friday, December 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Solid Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp raised shares of Solid Biosciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Solid Biosciences from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

The stock has a market capitalization of $263.48 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.04.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLDB. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Solid Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Solid Biosciences by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. 81.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, develops therapies for neuromuscular and cardiac diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-003, a gene transfer candidate for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and SGT-501 to treat Catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

