Solomon Moshkevich Sells 3,000 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) insider Solomon Moshkevich sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.48, for a total transaction of $421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 141,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,917,535.36. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Solomon Moshkevich also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 17th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 1,026 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.04, for a total transaction of $149,837.04.

On Wednesday, March 5th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 6,000 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total transaction of $859,740.00.

On Wednesday, January 29th, Solomon Moshkevich sold 5,201 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.87, for a total value of $862,689.87.

On Wednesday, January 22nd, Solomon Moshkevich sold 24,861 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.97, for a total value of $4,101,319.17.

Natera Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NTRA opened at $138.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.39. Natera, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.13 and a fifty-two week high of $183.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a PE ratio of -78.81 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $157.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical research company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.01. Natera had a negative net margin of 14.01% and a negative return on equity of 26.23%. The business had revenue of $476.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.91 million. Equities research analysts predict that Natera, Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Natera in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Natera by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Natera by 345.8% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 214 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Natera by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Natera by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Natera from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Natera from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Natera from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Natera presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.12.

About Natera

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

