Solstein Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Solstein Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. iShares Bitcoin Trust makes up about 0.9% of Solstein Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Solstein Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. City Holding Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust by 62.8% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Bitcoin Trust by 151.0% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Stock Performance

IBIT stock opened at $46.57 on Friday. iShares Bitcoin Trust has a 1 year low of $28.23 and a 1 year high of $61.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08.

iShares Bitcoin Trust Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

