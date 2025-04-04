Somerville Kurt F Grows Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Somerville Kurt F boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,882 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Western Trust Bank lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 4,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Chevron by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenblum Silverman Sutton S F Inc. CA now owns 3,179 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. lifted its position in Chevron by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 18,839 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,729,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Broderick Brian C increased its position in shares of Chevron by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Broderick Brian C now owns 29,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 31,572 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,206 shares during the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $155.98 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $135.37 and a 12 month high of $168.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $157.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $154.10.

Chevron Increases Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by ($0.36). Chevron had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 8.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.71 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. This represents a $6.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.39%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.37%.

Insider Activity

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 9,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.50, for a total transaction of $1,422,062.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,192.50. This trade represents a 89.82 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial cut their target price on Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chevron from $195.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Chevron from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.13.

View Our Latest Research Report on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.