Somerville Kurt F Increases Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Somerville Kurt F increased its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 134,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,965 shares during the period. Ball makes up approximately 1.2% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Ball were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BALL. Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Ball by 68.9% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Ball by 328.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Hager Investment Management Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 298.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ball by 35.1% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BALL shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Ball from $72.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Mizuho raised shares of Ball from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Ball from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Ball from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Ball from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.30.

Ball Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of BALL opened at $50.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.99. Ball Co. has a 52 week low of $48.95 and a 52 week high of $71.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Ball had a net margin of 33.98% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The business’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

Ball announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 24.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Ball Company Profile

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells aluminum beverage containers to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

