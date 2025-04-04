Somerville Kurt F Sells 110 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Somerville Kurt F decreased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,712 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at $8,407,908,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 100,387.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,202,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,016,110,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197,038 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,625,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,747,214,000 after buying an additional 2,012,129 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,240,653,000. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 38,959.8% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 934,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,590,000 after buying an additional 932,309 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Eli Lilly and Company alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $970.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley set a $1,146.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,009.72.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 3.6 %

Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $788.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $747.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.35, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $711.40 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $849.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $833.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.45 by ($0.13). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. Equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 9th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.