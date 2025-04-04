Somerville Kurt F Sells 1,165 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Somerville Kurt F trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 106,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.6% of Somerville Kurt F’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Oregon Pacific Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $949,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 7,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 57.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 3rd quarter worth about $69,859,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 219,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,588,000 after purchasing an additional 49,307 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE JNJ opened at $159.90 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.63 and its 200 day moving average is $156.01. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $169.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $385.33 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.47.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $22.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 34.24% and a net margin of 18.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Schmid sold 403 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.15, for a total value of $62,928.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,098 shares in the company, valued at $2,357,552.70. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $163.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.33.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

