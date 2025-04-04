Somerville Kurt F Sells 11,900 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Somerville Kurt F cut its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 50.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,688 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 11,900 shares during the period. Somerville Kurt F’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of CVS Health by 255.7% during the 4th quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 805 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.35, for a total transaction of $498,487.55. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,941.90. This trade represents a 47.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael F. Mahoney bought 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.70 per share, with a total value of $2,001,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 39,356 shares in the company, valued at $2,625,045.20. The trade was a 320.65 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on CVS Health from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from 67.00 to 70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on CVS Health from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on CVS Health from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded CVS Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.39.

CVS Health Stock Down 0.9 %

CVS stock opened at $67.44 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $43.56 and a 1-year high of $75.27. The stock has a market cap of $85.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $63.29 and its 200 day moving average is $57.97.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.30. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.24% and a return on equity of 9.11%. Sell-side analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.68%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

