Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.61 and traded as low as $15.80. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $16.33, with a volume of 24,091 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Morgan Stanley set a $28.10 target price on Sonic Healthcare in a report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Sonic Healthcare Stock Down 3.8 %

Sonic Healthcare Cuts Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.58.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a $0.2816 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th.

About Sonic Healthcare

Sonic Healthcare Limited offers medical diagnostic services to medical practitioners, hospitals, community health services, and their collective patients. The company provides laboratory medicine/pathology testing services, such as biochemistry, cytopathology, genetics, haematology, histopathology, immunoserology, microbiology, molecular pathology, prenatal testing, toxicology, and ancillary functions; and radiology services, including magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT), ultrasound, X-ray, mammography, nuclear medicine, PET CT, interventional procedures, and bone mineral densitometry.

