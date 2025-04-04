Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $44.10 and last traded at $43.87, with a volume of 28892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.97.

SON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Sonoco Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $47.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.85.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.01). Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 126.06%.

In other news, CEO R. Howard Coker acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.10 per share, with a total value of $922,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,316.75. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Sonoco Products by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in Sonoco Products by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,701 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.69% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

