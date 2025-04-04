SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) Shares Up 4.7% – Should You Buy?

SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 4.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $8.68 and last traded at $8.59. 6,426,114 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 37,968,863 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.20.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SOUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald raised SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Northland Securities boosted their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, SoundHound AI has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.86.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.06 and a beta of 2.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.

SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $34.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. Analysts anticipate that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at SoundHound AI

In other news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 27,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $274,368.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 768,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,611,783.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 28,388 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $281,041.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 689,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,827,554.80. This trade represents a 3.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726 over the last 90 days. 12.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SoundHound AI

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,031,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,402,881 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoundHound AI by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,509,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,024,000 after buying an additional 315,897 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of SoundHound AI by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,197,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,869 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,906,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,660,000 after acquiring an additional 264,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SoundHound AI by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,725,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,078,000 after acquiring an additional 143,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.