Source Energy Services (TSE:SHLE) Sets New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Source Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:SHLE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$7.50 and last traded at C$7.62, with a volume of 36801 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.12.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$11.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$13.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$106.58 million, a P/E ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.82.

Source Energy Services Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of Northern White frac sand used primarily in oil and gas exploration and production in Canada and the United States. It also provides storage and logistics services for other bulk oil and gas well completion materials; and develops Sahara, a wellsite mobile sand storage and handling system.

