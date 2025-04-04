SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Barclays

Barclays assumed coverage on shares of SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $120.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of SouthState from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of SouthState in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of SouthState in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.40.

SouthState Stock Performance

SouthState Dividend Announcement

SSB stock opened at $84.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.68. SouthState has a twelve month low of $70.68 and a twelve month high of $114.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. SouthState’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.03%.

Insider Transactions at SouthState

In other news, CFO William E. V. Matthews sold 6,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.29, for a total value of $707,241.99. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,693,447.03. This represents a 16.07 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Janet P. Froetscher purchased 2,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $92.02 per share, for a total transaction of $250,018.34. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $431,481.78. This represents a 137.78 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in SouthState in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SouthState by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in SouthState by 577.4% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 569 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of SouthState by 181.7% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 586 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SouthState Company Profile

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It offers checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits, as well as bond accounting, asset/liability consulting related activities, and other clearing and corporate checking account services.

