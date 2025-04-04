SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 5,611,240 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 56% from the previous session’s volume of 3,603,970 shares.The stock last traded at $92.68 and had previously closed at $93.90.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $96.15 and its 200 day moving average is $96.41.

Institutional Trading of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. World Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 978.9% during the 3rd quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,325 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 21,163 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 7,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 87.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

