SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM) Reaches New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $62.11 and last traded at $61.79, with a volume of 8670832 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.89.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $58.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 9,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

