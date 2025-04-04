SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE – Free Report) by 826.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,859 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KBE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 1,963.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,311,639 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,199,599 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,735,000. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 376,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $20,895,000 after purchasing an additional 139,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $3,715,000.

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $48.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.24. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $42.77 and a 1-year high of $63.74.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.3774 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

