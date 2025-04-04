SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Purchased by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 116.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY stock opened at $508.50 on Friday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $507.98 and a fifty-two week high of $624.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $561.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $575.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

