Spectral AI FY2026 EPS Forecast Reduced by HC Wainwright

Spectral AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDAI – Free Report) – Research analysts at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Spectral AI in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright analyst S. Ramakanth now forecasts that the company will earn $0.29 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.33. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Spectral AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Spectral AI’s FY2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2029 earnings at ($0.10) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

NASDAQ MDAI opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.71 and a 200-day moving average of $1.67. Spectral AI has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company has a market cap of $28.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.62.

Spectral AI ( NASDAQ:MDAI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.83 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Spectral AI during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Spectral AI in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Spectral AI in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Spectral AI during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Spectral AI during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.08% of the company’s stock.

Spectral AI, Inc, an artificial intelligence (AI) company, focuses on developing predictive medical diagnostics in the United States. The company develops medical diagnostics for faster and accurate treatment decisions in wound care with applications involving patients with burns and diabetic foot ulcers.

