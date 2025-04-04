Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Price Target Raised to $32.00

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity Group from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on SRAD. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Sportradar Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sportradar Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SRAD opened at $21.19 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 105.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.19. Sportradar Group has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.04). Sportradar Group had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.60 million. Equities research analysts expect that Sportradar Group will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in Sportradar Group by 1,366.4% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Sportradar Group in the fourth quarter worth $44,000.

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

