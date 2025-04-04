Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Insider Timmi Zalatoris Sells 2,000 Shares

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) insider Timmi Zalatoris sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.34, for a total value of $302,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,263 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.42. The trade was a 13.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Timmi Zalatoris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

On Wednesday, March 19th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 736 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.45, for a total transaction of $101,163.20.

On Monday, March 17th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 775 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.42, for a total value of $106,500.50.

On Friday, March 14th, Timmi Zalatoris sold 1,065 shares of Sprouts Farmers Market stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.97, for a total value of $143,743.05.

Sprouts Farmers Market Stock Performance

Shares of SFM stock opened at $153.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.61 and a 1-year high of $178.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sprouts Farmers Market ( NASDAQ:SFM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 4.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SFM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Northcoast Research raised Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $174.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from $119.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

Get Our Latest Report on SFM

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sprouts Farmers Market

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,604,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,347,554,000 after acquiring an additional 56,652 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,464,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,322,000 after purchasing an additional 24,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,484,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,634,000 after buying an additional 56,161 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,843,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,231,000 after buying an additional 168,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,582,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,139,000 after buying an additional 294,553 shares during the last quarter.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

(Get Free Report)

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of fresh, natural, and organic food products under the Sprouts brand in the United States. It offers perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat and meat alternatives, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.