SSP Group (LON:SSPG) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

SSP Group plc (LON:SSPG – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 141.60 ($1.86) and last traded at GBX 141.60 ($1.86), with a volume of 292786 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.70 ($2.01).
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on SSP Group from GBX 200 ($2.62) to GBX 210 ($2.75) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were given a GBX 2.30 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from SSP Group’s previous dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. SSP Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 209.62%.
SSP is a leading operator of food and beverage outlets in travel locations worldwide, with c.37,000 colleagues in over 600 locations across 36 countries. We operate sit-down and quick service restaurants, cafes, lounges and food-led convenience stores, principally in airports and train stations, with a portfolio of more than 550 international, national and local brands.
