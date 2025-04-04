Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 14872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.20 ($1.13).
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £230.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.16.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.11 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Starwood European Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.09% and a return on equity of 6.79%.
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement
About Starwood European Real Estate Finance
Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Starwood European Real Estate Finance
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- Archer Aviation’s Africa Deal Could Boost ACHR Stock
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Are Short Sellers Wrong About These 3 Semiconductor Stocks?
- How to Calculate Inflation Rate
- Boeing Gets $50B in March Orders—Is BA Stock a Buy Now?
Receive News & Ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood European Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.