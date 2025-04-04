Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 85 ($1.11) and last traded at GBX 85 ($1.11), with a volume of 14872 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 86.20 ($1.13).

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £230.08 million and a P/E ratio of 12.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 88.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 90.16.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance (LON:SWEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported GBX 3.11 ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Starwood European Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 80.09% and a return on equity of 6.79%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Dividend Announcement

About Starwood European Real Estate Finance

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 1.38 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a yield of 1.53%. Starwood European Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.03%.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd. specializes in making real estate debt investments. The fund invests in Europe with a focus on the United Kingdom and wider European Union's internal market, focusing on Northern and Southern Europe. It provides loans with a term between three and seven years.

