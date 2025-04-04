Stepan (NYSE:SCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $53.42 and last traded at $53.52, with a volume of 8423 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.19.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut Stepan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th.

Stepan Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Stepan (NYSE:SCL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.33). Stepan had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.21%. The business had revenue of $525.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stepan will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

Stepan Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Stepan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stepan

In other news, Director Susan Lewis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.53 per share, for a total transaction of $31,765.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,452.88. This trade represents a 35.82 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Stepan

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Stepan by 5.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 374,220 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,908,000 after acquiring an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its holdings in Stepan by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 6,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Stepan in the third quarter valued at about $357,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stepan during the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stepan by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 92,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 73,976 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

About Stepan

Stepan Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty and intermediate chemicals to other manufacturers for use in various end products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Surfactants, Polymers, and Specialty Products. The Surfactants segment offers surfactants that are used in consumer and industrial cleaning and disinfection products, including detergents for washing clothes, dishes, carpets, and floors and walls, as well as shampoos and body washes; and other applications, such as fabric softeners, germicidal quaternary compounds, disinfectants, and lubricating ingredients.

