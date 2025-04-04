Steven Sugarman Acquires 7,019,978 Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) President Steven Sugarman bought 7,019,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $5,264,983.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,019,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,983.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of PNBK stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.07. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Patriot Bank, N.A. that provides community banking services to individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company accepts consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, time certificates of deposit, savings, prepaid deposit, on-line national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry service.

