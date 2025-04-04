Steven Sugarman Acquires 7,019,978 Shares of Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Stock

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Free Report) President Steven Sugarman bought 7,019,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $5,264,983.50. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 7,019,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,264,983.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Patriot National Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of PNBK stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average is $1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 million, a P/E ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 0.07. Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.99 and a 12 month high of $4.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.83.
Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile
