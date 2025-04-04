Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC) Downgraded to Hold Rating by StockNews.com

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on STC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of Stewart Information Services from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 6th.

Stewart Information Services Price Performance

Shares of Stewart Information Services stock traded down $2.44 on Friday, hitting $67.12. 291,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,581. Stewart Information Services has a 1-year low of $58.28 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.96.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 2.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Stewart Information Services will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Stewart Information Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 310.9% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stewart Information Services by 807.4% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,461 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its position in Stewart Information Services by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Stewart Information Services by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. 96.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stewart Information Services

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

