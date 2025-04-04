Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Price Target Lowered to $105.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Free Report) had its price target decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Stifel Financial from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Stifel Financial from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Stifel Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.86.

Stifel Financial Price Performance

SF stock opened at $86.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.21. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $73.51 and a 1 year high of $120.64.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.27. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 14.00%. Research analysts anticipate that Stifel Financial will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stifel Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Stifel Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Stifel Financial’s payout ratio is currently 29.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Stifel Financial

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,086,000 after buying an additional 41,171 shares in the last quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of Stifel Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $2,759,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Stifel Financial during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 31.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Stifel Financial by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,122,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,188,000 after purchasing an additional 31,101 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.01% of the company’s stock.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other.

