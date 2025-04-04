Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Put Options (NYSEARCA:XLF)

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 389,532 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 69% compared to the typical volume of 231,090 put options.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Family Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Down 4.9 %

XLF stock opened at $47.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The stock has a market cap of $49.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.97. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $52.64.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Increases Dividend

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Company Profile

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.1788 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s previous dividend of $0.16.

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

