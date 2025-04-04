StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Affimed (NASDAQ:AFMD – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on AFMD. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affimed in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Affimed from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Affimed presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Shares of AFMD stock opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.02. Affimed has a one year low of $0.63 and a one year high of $8.95.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AFMD. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Affimed in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 4.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 342,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 15,108 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Affimed by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 126,414 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 32,053 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Affimed in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Affimed by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

Affimed N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing cancer immunotherapies in the United States and Germany. The company’s lead product candidates include AFM13 that has completed Phase 2 clinical trial for CD30-positive lymphoma, Phase Ib clinical trial for hodgkin lymphoma, and completed Phase IIb clinical study for peripheral T-cell lymphoma; AFM24, a tetravalent, bispecific epidermal growth factor receptor, and CD16A-binding innate cell engager, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of advanced cancers; and AFM28, an innate cell engager (ICE), which is in preclinical development for the treatment acute myeloid.

