StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Down 5.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CVR opened at $10.60 on Tuesday. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $22.27. The company has a market cap of $10.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.16.

Chicago Rivet & Machine Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s payout ratio is currently -3.27%.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co engages in the manufacturing and sale of rivets and specialty cold formed parts, as well as automatic rivet setting equipment and automated assembly systems. It operates through the following segments: Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fasteners segment includes rivets, cold-formed fasteners, and parts and screw machine products.

