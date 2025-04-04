StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th.

NASDAQ NERV opened at $1.54 on Thursday. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1 year low of $1.42 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $10.77 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.20.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.49. Research analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Minerva Neurosciences

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Minerva Neurosciences stock. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,829 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.53% of Minerva Neurosciences worth $82,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 34.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

