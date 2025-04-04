StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.

Steel Partners Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE SPLP opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $794.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.37.

Get Steel Partners alerts:

Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $497.92 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 21.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners

Steel Partners Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLP. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Steel Partners by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 13,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Steel Partners by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its stake in shares of Steel Partners by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 96,864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the period. 50.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.