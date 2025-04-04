StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Trading Up 1.5 %
NYSE SPLP opened at $41.63 on Tuesday. Steel Partners has a 12 month low of $34.55 and a 12 month high of $48.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $41.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.24. The stock has a market cap of $794.11 million, a P/E ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.37.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The conglomerate reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $497.92 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 21.72%.
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
