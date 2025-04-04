StockNews.com Upgrades Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Capital Southwest Stock Performance

Shares of CSWC stock opened at $21.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.67 and a 200 day moving average of $23.19. Capital Southwest has a 1 year low of $20.68 and a 1 year high of $27.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 1.21.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 15.18% and a net margin of 33.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Capital Southwest will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Southwest Cuts Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Southwest

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 164.54%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital Southwest by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 101,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,266,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Southwest by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 50,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,941 shares in the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Southwest in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Southwest by 52.4% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 37,215 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 12,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sovereign s Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Southwest during the 4th quarter worth $1,474,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.42% of the company’s stock.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest Corporation is a business development company specializing in credit and private equity and venture capital investments in middle market companies, mezzanine, later stage, mature, late venture, emerging growth, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalizations and growth capital investments.

