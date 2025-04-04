StoneX Group Inc. Invests $197,000 in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 19,467 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals in the fourth quarter valued at $150,000. Permanent Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the 4th quarter worth about $154,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Performance

Shares of VGM opened at $10.09 on Friday. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a 52 week low of $9.47 and a 52 week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.21.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Dividend Announcement

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a $0.0646 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

