StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Exela Technologies Stock Up 25.9 %

Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.09.

Get Exela Technologies alerts:

Exela Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

See Also

Exela Technologies, Inc provides transaction processing solutions, enterprise information management, document management, and digital business process services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Information & Transaction Processing Solutions (ITPS), Healthcare Solutions (HS), and Legal & Loss Prevention Services (LLPS).

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XELAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.