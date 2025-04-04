StoneX Group Inc. Makes New $39,000 Investment in Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP)

StoneX Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 107,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.
Exela Technologies Stock Up 25.9 %
Exela Technologies stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.31 and its 200 day moving average is $0.65. Exela Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $0.08 and a one year high of $2.09.
Exela Technologies Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Exela Technologies
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Shares of RH Down Nearly 40%: Where Investors Can Turn To Now
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tariffs, Spin-Out, and R2 Updates Are Positive Signs for Rivian
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Cathie Wood Loads Up on Baidu—Is It the Right Time to Buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XELAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exela Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELAP – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Exela Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exela Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.