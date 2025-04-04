Summit Financial LLC Buys 2,158 Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA)

Summit Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Free Report) by 53.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,177 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $90,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 39.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 62,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 448,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 209,056 shares during the period.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

BATS OUSA opened at $51.88 on Friday. ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $46.74 and a 1 year high of $55.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $785.97 million, a PE ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.99 and its 200 day moving average is $53.97.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

