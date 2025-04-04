Summit Financial LLC Buys 224 Shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Summit Financial LLC lifted its stake in International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in International Paper by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 33,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after buying an additional 7,424 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in International Paper during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $24,327,000. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new stake in International Paper during the 4th quarter valued at $376,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in International Paper in the 4th quarter valued at $828,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in International Paper by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 878,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,686,000 after purchasing an additional 15,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

Get International Paper alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IP. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $65.00) on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of International Paper in a report on Thursday, March 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on International Paper in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Paper presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.32.

International Paper Price Performance

Shares of IP opened at $49.02 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $25.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.02. International Paper has a 1 year low of $33.16 and a 1 year high of $60.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

International Paper (NYSE:IP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). International Paper had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 4.75%. On average, equities analysts predict that International Paper will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

International Paper Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.83%.

About International Paper

(Free Report)

International Paper Company produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging and pulp products in North America, Latin America, Europe, and North Africa. It operates through two segments, Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The company offers linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium and saturating kraft; and pulp for a range of applications, such as diapers, towel and tissue products, feminine care, incontinence, and other personal care products, as well as specialty pulps for use in textiles, construction materials, paints, coatings, and others.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Paper (NYSE:IP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.