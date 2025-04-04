Summit Financial LLC Grows Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,980 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 915.4% during the fourth quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 132 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 169.2% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Smithfield Trust Co purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 161 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Insider Activity at NXP Semiconductors

In other NXP Semiconductors news, COO Andrew Micallef sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.86, for a total value of $204,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,808,504.08. The trade was a 10.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $231.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Arete Research raised NXP Semiconductors to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded NXP Semiconductors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $257.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

NXPI opened at $171.88 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $212.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.86. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $171.71 and a 12-month high of $296.08. The firm has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be paid a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 19th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

NXP Semiconductors Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.