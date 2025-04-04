Summit Financial LLC Has $343,000 Holdings in VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC)

Summit Financial LLC lessened its stake in shares of VF Corporation (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,978 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 963 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in VF were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its holdings in VF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 3,874,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,153,000 after purchasing an additional 211,440 shares during the last quarter. CKW Financial Group grew its stake in VF by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 2,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. TB Alternative Assets Ltd. bought a new position in VF in the 4th quarter worth $1,878,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its position in VF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 6,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in VF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 256,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,505,000 after acquiring an additional 16,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

VF Stock Performance

Shares of VF stock opened at $11.67 on Friday. VF Corporation has a 52 week low of $11.00 and a 52 week high of $29.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.80, a PEG ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.96.

VF Announces Dividend

VF ( NYSE:VFC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The textile maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.28. VF had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 4.63%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that VF Corporation will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. VF’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VFC shares. Argus upgraded VF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on VF from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of VF from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of VF in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, OTR Global raised shares of VF from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.67.

About VF

VF Corp. engages in the business of producing and marketing apparel, footwear, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, Work, and Other. The Outdoor segment includes authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands such as performance-based and outdoor apparel, footwear, and equipment.

