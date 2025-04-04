Summit Financial LLC Has $359,000 Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,829,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,254,899,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751,857 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Humana by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,357,420 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,701,582,000 after buying an additional 53,272 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,609,382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $915,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,132 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $416,202,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Humana by 435.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,098,702 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,236,000 after acquiring an additional 893,637 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on HUM shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 target price on shares of Humana in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Humana from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Humana from $301.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $280.17.

Humana Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HUM opened at $264.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $31.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $268.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $272.56. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $213.31 and a one year high of $406.46.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The insurance provider reported ($2.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.26) by $0.10. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Humana’s payout ratio is 35.58%.

About Humana

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.