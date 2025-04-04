Summit Financial LLC Has $499,000 Stock Position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,576 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,961,503 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,389,630,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,774 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $453,427,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,436,704 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $480,501,000 after purchasing an additional 935,042 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Marathon Petroleum by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,552,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $495,595,000 after buying an additional 647,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 212.9% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 846,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $137,945,000 after buying an additional 576,119 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, insider Ricky D. Hessling bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $134.72 per share, with a total value of $269,440.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,162 shares in the company, valued at $1,638,464.64. The trade was a 19.68 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Bayh purchased 1,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $133.70 per share, for a total transaction of $133,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 69,305 shares in the company, valued at $9,266,078.50. This represents a 1.46 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MPC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 14th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $193.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.29.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $128.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.23. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $127.69 and a fifty-two week high of $221.11. The company has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $148.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.05.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.94 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 12.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 8.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 36.66%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

