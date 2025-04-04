Summit Financial LLC Increases Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Summit Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 13.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 404 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 340.9% in the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $129.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.96 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $115.43 and a 52-week high of $144.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $134.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $135.11.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a dividend of $1.0495 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

