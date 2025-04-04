Summit Financial LLC Invests $322,000 in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR)

Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 9,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 60,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after acquiring an additional 10,540 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF by 96.2% in the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the period.

Get Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF alerts:

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Trading Down 9.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSR opened at $30.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.79 million, a PE ratio of 25.71 and a beta of 1.24. Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF has a 1-year low of $30.03 and a 1-year high of $38.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.31 and its 200-day moving average is $35.26.

Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Profile

The Global X Internet of Things ETF (SNSR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index composed of developed market companies that facilitate the Internet of Things industry. SNSR was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNSR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF (NASDAQ:SNSR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Internet of Things Thematic ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.